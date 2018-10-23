23.10.2018 - 03:35 Uhr
Logitech Delivers Record Q2 Sales and Double-Digit Profit Growth
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2019.
Q2 sales were $691 million, up 9 percent in US dollars and 10 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year.
Q2 GAAP operating income reached $65 million, compared to $59 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew