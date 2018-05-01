01.05.2018 - 01:40 Uhr
London Block Exchange Lists Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic Due to Popular Demand
LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
London Block Exchange (LBX) - the UK's only dedicated multi-cryptocurrency exchange - has today added Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) to its offering of cryptocurrencies.
This makes LBX the sole player offering GBP pairing with both these cryptocurrencies, in addition to being the only exchange underpinned with UK on-shore banking.