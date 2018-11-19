19.11.2018 - 22:23 Uhr

Ludwig N. Hantson Elected to Hologic Board of Directors

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Ludwig N. Hantson has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005676/en/ Ludwig N. Hantson Elected to Hologic Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire) Dr. Hantson, who has more

