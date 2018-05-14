14.05.2018 - 23:48 Uhr
Lydian Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
TORONTO, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydian International Limited (TSX:LYD) ("Lydian" or the "Company") announced today its results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. All dollar
amounts referenced in this news release are, unless otherwise indicated, in United States dollars.
Lydian continued to advance major construction and operational readiness activities at its 100%-owned AmulsarDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.