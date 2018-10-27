27.10.2018 - 22:25 Uhr Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Shooting in Pittsburgh

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for any individuals affected by the shooting that occurred at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451. Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other resources, such as tip sheets