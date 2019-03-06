06.03.2019 - 22:30 Uhr Magenta Therapeutics to Present at Investor Conferences in March

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences: Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 11, 2019, at 2:10 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Mass. Oppenheimer Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick