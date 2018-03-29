29.03.2018 - 05:01 Uhr
Malaysia's Largest Construction Exhibition - Ecobuild Southeast Asia 2018 Opening From 27 - 29 March 2018
KUALA LUMPUR, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia and organised by UBM Malaysia, Ecobuild Southeast Asia opens its doors from 27 to 29 March 2018 at Kuala
Lumpur Convention Centre and CIDB IBS Centre. The event officiated by Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, the Minister of Works.
Ecobuild SEA, held in conjunctionDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.