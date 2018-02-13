13.02.2018 - 00:31 Uhr

Mango Startups Fuses Venture Capitalism And ICOs

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Startups has announced launch of the first initial coin offering (ICO) for a VC fund in Latin America. Mango Startups will use blockchain tech to allow interested investors to make early-stage investments in emerging technology companies. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of up to 24 technology startups from countries in Latin America.

