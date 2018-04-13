13.04.2018 - 23:28 Uhr
Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team
RICHMOND, Virginia, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it has reorganized the
leadership structure of its excess casualty team. The underwriting unit, with teams in the US, Bermuda, Dublin, and London, reports into Alan Rodrigues, Executive Underwriting Officer, Casualty.
Matt Mullen and Colin Shaw, both Managing Directors, Casualty,Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.