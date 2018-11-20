20.11.2018 - 05:06 Uhr
MATRO GBJ Boutique at CIIE -- a Professional Supply Chain Platform for International Jewelry Brands
SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai on 5th November which conveys the message that China will keep opening-up, simplify import process, reduce the import
cost and promote the development of cross-border E-commerce. MATRO GBJ, the pioneer of the Bonded Import Jewelry Trading Mode joined the exhibition with 15 Jewelry brands,Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.