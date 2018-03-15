15.03.2018 - 23:59 Uhr
Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results
CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX:MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the fourth
quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. The audited consolidated financial statements, accompanying notes and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR and on
MAXIM's websiteDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.