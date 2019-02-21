21.02.2019 - 15:20 Uhr MaxLinear and Comcores Complete Interoperability Testing for First Commercially Available 5G RAN Transceivers with JESD204C

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and Comcores ApS, a fast-growing specialized supplier of silicon intellectual property (SIP) for communication networks, today jointly Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick