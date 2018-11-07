07.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr Medallion Financial Corp. to Report Third Quarter Results on Monday, November 12, 2018

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Monday, November 12, 2018. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick