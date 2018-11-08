08.11.2018 - 02:00 Uhr
MEDNAX Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2027
MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), announced today the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior notes due January 15, 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes were offered to
persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to
persons other thanDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.