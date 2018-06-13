13.06.2018 - 00:33 Uhr
MeiraGTx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
LONDON and NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the closing of its initial
public offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to MeiraGTx, before underwriting discounts and commissions, are $75,000,000. All of
