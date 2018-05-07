07.05.2018 - 06:33 Uhr
MG Capital Forms Strategic Distribution Partnership With Karvy Middle East
Alliance Provides Karvy Middle East Clients with Real Estate Investment Options in New York
NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Capital, a leading private equity real estate management firm, and Karvy
Middle East LLC ("KME"), part of India's Karvy Group, announced today the launch of a strategic partnership that will allow KME to offer MG Capital products to
