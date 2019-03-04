04.03.2019 - 20:20 Uhr

MIAX Emerald Successfully Launches Trading Operations

PRINCETON, New Jersey, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX Emerald, the newest U.S. equity options exchange, successfully launched trading operations on March 1st with the rollout of options on its first symbol, IBM. MIAX Emerald will continue listing options on IBM for its first week of trading and begin rolling out additional symbols thereafter. With its launch, MIAX Emerald joins current

