22.11.2018 - 17:53 Uhr Millicom's Nomination Committee Proposes Changes to the Board of Directors and an Extraordinary General Meeting will be Convened

LEUDELANGE, Luxembourg, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom announced today that its Nomination Committee, ahead of the company's U.S. listing, proposes the election of Pernille Erenbjerg and James Thompson as new Directors of the Board of Millicom in replacement of Tom Boardman and Anders Jensen, and proposes the election of José Antonio Rios García as new Chairman of the Board. In addition, Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick