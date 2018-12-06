06.12.2018 - 02:04 Uhr
Mimran Schur Pictures To Co-Finance Columbia Pictures' 'Holmes & Watson' And 'Bloodshot'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimran Schur Pictures announced today that they will co-finance two films on Sony Pictures
Entertainment's upcoming slate: Holmes & Watson, and Bloodshot.
"We are excited to partner on these impactful projects with Sony Pictures, and look forward to doing more films with the studio," said Mimran Schur Pictures CEO/Co-Chairman Jordan Schur, andDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.