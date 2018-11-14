14.11.2018 - 03:23 Uhr Ministry of Community Development - MOCD, UAE Adopts Proof of Concept by ProximaX

ProximaX deploys the ProximaX Sirius platform for MOCD within 2 weeks. GIBRALTAR and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Ministry of Community Development of the United Arab Emirates announced today that they have rolled out a Proof of Concept - PoC, powered by the ProximaX Sirius blockchain platform solution. ProximaX and NEM Foundation Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick