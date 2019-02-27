27.02.2019 - 02:03 Uhr
Mobile World Congress 2019: Comtech Combines Robust Global Mapping Data with Nuance’s Humanized Dragon Drive Mobility Assistant
February 26, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, navigation and communication technology, today announced during Mobile
World Congress 2019, its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment is showcasing how its global navigation and mapping solution has been integrated into
