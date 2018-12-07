07.12.2018 - 03:12 Uhr
Moderna Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients,
today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 26,275,993 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.
Moderna’sDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.