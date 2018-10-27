27.10.2018 - 01:30 Uhr Moog Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Webcast on November 2, 2018

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its fourth quarter and year-end earnings for the period ended September 29, 2018 on Friday, November 2, 2018. In conjunction with this release, Moog will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Don Fishback, CFO, will host the call.