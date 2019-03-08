08.03.2019 - 23:07 Uhr
Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization
Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE: APF) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 8, 2019, approved the
reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the Fund into the Emerging Markets Portfolio ("MSIF Emerging Markets"). MSIF Emerging Markets is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund,