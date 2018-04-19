19.04.2018 - 21:33 Uhr Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its first-quarter 2018 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 3. Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. CDT (5 p.m. EDT) on May 3. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors. About Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions