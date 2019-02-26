26.02.2019 - 00:40 Uhr Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 7, 2019

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group's website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685