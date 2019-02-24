24.02.2019 - 11:41 Uhr

#MWC19: Bharti Airtel to trial Nokia's 5G-ready fronthaul solution

23 February 2019  New Delhi, India - Nokia announced that Bharti Airtel will trial its homogenous fronthaul solution which can support 4G, 5G and enterprise services through a common platform. This trial is part of Bharti Airtel's strategy to make its network future ready to meet the growing demand for high speed data driven by the digital revolution in India.  Nokia's solution under

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick