16.11.2018 - 19:30 Uhr
NanoSphere Announces $2.25 Million Financing for Rapid Expansion of Cannabis Product Line
NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NSHS) (OTC: NSHSF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to CAD $2,250,000. The proceeds will be used to expand the award-winning
Evolve Formulas cannabis products into more markets in the US, Canada, and outside of North America. Funds will also be used to develop new products, increase production in the states that Evolve
ProductsDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.