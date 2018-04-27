27.04.2018 - 00:08 Uhr
NATIXIS: Laurent Mignon succeeds François Pérol as Chairman of Groupe BPCE's Management Board
Paris, April 26, 20182/2
Laurent Mignon succeeds François Pérol
as Chairman of Groupe BPCE's Management Board
Groupe BPCE's Supervisory Board gathered on April 26, 2018 and took note of François Pérol's decision to resign as Chairman of the Management Board, appointing Laurent Mignon, CEO of Natixis, to
succeed him.
Laurent Mignon's new role will become effective as of June 1st,