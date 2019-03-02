02.03.2019 - 00:46 Uhr Nautilus, Inc. Executive Resigns; Chairman of the Board Assumes Interim Role

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), a leader in innovative home fitness equipment, announced today that, effective March 1, 2019, Chief Executive Officer Bruce Cazenave has resigned from the Company. M. Carl Johnson III, Chairman of the Board of Nautilus Inc., has assumed the role of interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Johnson will remain in the position while a search is conducted for a permanent CEO.