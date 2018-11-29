29.11.2018 - 23:05 Uhr
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Adam Cutler to Board of Directors
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today
announced the appointment of Adam Cutler to the Company’s board of directors, effective December 1, 2018.
“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Cutler to Navidea’s board of directors,” said Mr. JedDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.