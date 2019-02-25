25.02.2019 - 04:45 Uhr

NetComm Conducts First Public Demonstration of Ground-breaking 5G Self-Install Technology

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetComm will unveil tomorrow its ground-breaking 5G Fixed Wireless Self-Install technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona and will conduct the first public demonstration of the new technology to global network operators. Telcos around the world are searching for a reliable Self-Installation platform for their 5G Fixed Wireless

