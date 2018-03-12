New Crypto Currency KaratBank Coin has Gold as its Exchange Value - Interview with Harald Seiz

Most of the crypto currencies are just digital and don’t have any real monetary value behind it. However, it is different with the new KaratBank Coin. Every single coin represents a fixed weight in gold. And it’s possible to exchange the coin for real gold or currencies like the Euro. How does this work? We are going to ask the CEO and Founder of Karatbars International Harald Seiz. More information: www.karatbank.io

