21.11.2018 - 05:22 Uhr New Era of Mobile Lifestyle: GAC Motor Showcasing Core Technologies at Auto Guangzhou 2018

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, China's leading automaker, is showcasing its four core technologies – industrial design, environmental power, smart technology and driving systems – and highlighting its strength in innovation at Auto Guangzhou 2018 ("the Show") at the China Import and Export Fair Complex from November 19-25. In addition, the company is displaying Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick