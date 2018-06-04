04.06.2018 - 23:30 Uhr New Generation of Hyatt Place Hotels Elevates Guest Experience and Increases Value for Owners

Hyatt Place, Hyatt's upscale select service brand designed for business travelers, today unveiled a new generation of hotels focused on three key areas: thoughtful design, driving value for World of Hyatt members and enhanced well-being experiences. Today's announcement signals a move that responds to guests' and owners' evolving needs, while building on the success of the Hyatt Place brand.