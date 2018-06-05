05.06.2018 - 00:35 Uhr NEW INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against China Auto Logistics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Auto Logistics Inc. ("China Auto Logistics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigation