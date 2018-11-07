07.11.2018 - 02:52 Uhr New Release of OnApp Brings Self-Service to VMware vCenter Clouds

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Also adds advanced billing and multi-cloud management to VMware vCloud Director OnApp has launched the latest version of its cloud management, provisioning and billing portal for VMware cloud providers. OnApp v6.0 now supports VMware vCenter, enabling cloud providers to use OnApp's self-service portal to offer multi-tenant public cloud Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick