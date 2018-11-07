07.11.2018 - 02:52 Uhr
New Release of OnApp Brings Self-Service to VMware vCenter Clouds
LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Also adds advanced billing and multi-cloud management to VMware vCloud Director
OnApp has launched the latest version of its cloud management, provisioning and billing portal for VMware cloud providers. OnApp v6.0 now supports VMware vCenter, enabling cloud providers to use
OnApp's self-service portal to offer multi-tenant public cloudDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.