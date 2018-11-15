15.11.2018 - 01:31 Uhr

Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Roper Technologies, Inc. - ROP

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of Roper Technologies, Inc. (“Roper” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ROP) focusing on potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Roper, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions

