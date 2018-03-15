15.03.2018 - 23:58 Uhr Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced that Mark Parker will remain as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020 and Elliott Hill, former President of Nike Geographies, will take on the new role as President of Consumer and Marketplace. In this role, he will be responsible for Marketing, Geographies, Nike Direct and Global Sales. Michael Spillane will continue to lead all Categories, Design, Product