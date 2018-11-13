13.11.2018 - 00:43 Uhr

Nine Energy Service Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported third quarter 2018 revenues of $218.4 million, net income of $13.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $38.4 million. Third quarter 2018 revenues increased approximately 6% as compared to the second quarter 2018 revenues of $205.5 million. For the third quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.56

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick