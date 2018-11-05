05.11.2018 - 03:53 Uhr Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia

Press Release Nokia AVA provides an advanced analytics solution that helped Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase spectral efficiency by 17% The solution enables more efficient use of finite network resources without need for additional hardware, spectrum or cell sites 5 November 2018 Espoo, Finland - Nokia is helping Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase network efficiency on the operator's Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick