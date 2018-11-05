05.11.2018 - 03:53 Uhr
Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia
Press Release
Nokia AVA provides an advanced analytics solution that helped Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase spectral efficiency by 17%
The solution enables more efficient use of finite network resources without need for additional hardware, spectrum or cell sites
5 November 2018
Espoo, Finland - Nokia is helping Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase network efficiency on the operator'sDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.