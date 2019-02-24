24.02.2019 - 19:26 Uhr Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri: 5G is surging ahead and Nokia is positioned to reap the benefits with the world's only globally available 5G end-to-end portfolio

Press Release 24 February 2019 BARCELONA, SPAIN -- Nokia today issued the following statement from Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, following a presentation he gave today to an audience of media and analysts in advance of this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. "Nokia arrives at Mobile World Congress as a world leader in 5G, with the industry's only Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick