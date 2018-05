23.05.2018 - 02:12 Uhr Northland Power Announces Retirement of CEO John Brace and Appointment of Mike Crawley as Chief Executive Officer, Effective August 4, 2018

TORONTO, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer John Brace will retire on August 4, 2018 after 30 years with the company. Mike Crawley, currently Northland's... Den vollständigen Artikel auf finanzen.ch lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick