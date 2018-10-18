18.10.2018 - 07:24 Uhr Novartis announces planned acquisition of Endocyte to expand expertise in radiopharmaceuticals and build on commitment to transformational therapeutic platforms

Novartis International AG / Novartis announces planned acquisition of Endocyte to expand expertise in radiopharmaceuticals and build on commitment to transformational therapeutic platforms . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Novartis to acquire Endocyte to accelerate development of innovative Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick