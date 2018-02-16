16.02.2018 - 00:22 Uhr NRG Yield, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.47% to $0.298 per Share

NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE: NYLD, NYLD.A) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company's Class A and Class C common stock of $0.298 per share payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2018. This quarterly dividend represents $1.19 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of approximately 3.47% over the fourth quarter