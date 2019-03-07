07.03.2019 - 22:26 Uhr
Nutanix to Host Customer Featured Conference Call
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that it will host a conference call featuring Nutanix customers who will discuss their perspectives
on the company’s product differentiation, competitive strength and the value of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS platform. The call will include customers from a variety of industries.
