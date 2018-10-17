17.10.2018 - 01:58 Uhr nVent Announces Results of Exchange Offer for 3.950% Senior Notes Due 2023 and 4.550% Senior Notes Due 2028

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the results of the exchange offer by nVent Finance S.à r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of nVent (the “Issuer”), to exchange all of its outstanding, unregistered 3.950% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Original 2023 Notes”) and all of its outstanding, unregistered 4.550% Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick