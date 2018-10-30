30.10.2018 - 00:13 Uhr NYSE American to Suspend Trading in India Globalization Capital and Commence Delisting Proceedings

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) announces today that it received a letter from the staff of NYSE Regulation informing the Company that it has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of India Globalization Capital, Inc. from the Exchange. Trading in the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American will be suspended immediately. NYSE Regulation commenced Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick