17.11.2018 - 16:13 Uhr
Ocean Infinity Locates the Missing Argentinian Submarine, ARA San Juan
HOUSTON, November 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Ocean Infinity, the seabed exploration company, confirms that it has found ARA San Juan, the Argentine Navy submarine which was lost on 15 November 2017.
In the early hours of 17 November, after two months of seabed search, Ocean Infinity located