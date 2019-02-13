13.02.2019 - 23:59 Uhr
Office Depot to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading omnichannel
provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before market open on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A
conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
